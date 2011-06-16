Analyst Accuses Winnie Jiau Of Annoying Him Until He Gave Her Tips

Photo: Information Week

It was an exciting day at insider trading court today.



Winnie Jiau, an analyst who is on trial for insider trading via the expert network Primary Global, was accused of having a strange strategy for getting tips out of her sources: annoying them.

Sonny Nyugen, a financial analyst at Nvidia, testified today that’s how she got Nvidia’s quarterly earnings before they were announced to the public, out of him, according to Reuters.

Nguyen testified that she called him persistently for those numbers [in August 2008]. She was “annoying and pestering,” he said. “I wanted her to go away so I gave her what she wanted.”

For what it’s worth, Nyugen and Jiau were friends who ate lunch together, and he seems to feel bad about calling her annoying. Reuters has the news:

During a jury break, the Vietnamese-born financial analyst looked and smiled at Jiau, whose eyes followed him as he walked out of the courtroom.

Eek, it doesn’t sound like she returned the smile. Granted, a smile doesn’t really make up for calling her annoying and testifying against her.

… He testified that Jiau told him at lunch and on a walk around a parking lot on a sunny day in 2007 “we should get together and form a club to buy and sell stocks based on inside information.”

Related: Jiau also annoyed Noah Freeman’s assistant, who disliked dealing with her so much that she told Freeman, “I hope she gets sick from the lobsters [that she killed, after requesting 12 of them as payment for her “perfect” tips].”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.