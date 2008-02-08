Analyst: 70% Chance For MSFT-YHOO Deal

Like others before him, Stifel Nicolaus analyst George Askew walks through the odds of a MSFT-YHOO deal going through and concludes that there’s a 70% chance it happens — either at MSFT’s current bid or at a higher price. The maths:

1. MSFT succeeds in its current bid (30% chance);

2. MSFT wins with a higher $32 bid (40% chance);

3. MSFT wins, deal blocked, stock to $25 (10% chance);

4. Competing takeover offer at $34 (10% chance);

5. Yahoo! stays independent, stock to $23 (10% chance).

See Also: Handicapping the YHOO-MSFT Scenarios

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.