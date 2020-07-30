These 3 moments from Big Tech's blockbuster antitrust hearing could come back to haunt the companies, according to Wall Street analysts

Pool/Getty Images Congress grilled the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple on Wednesday.

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google were grilled during a five-hour congressional hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing followed an antitrust investigation into the power and size of the Big Tech companies.

Analysts at Wedbush identified the three moments from the hearing most likely to come back and bite the companies.

Over the course of five hours on Wednesday, the CEOs from the world’s four biggest tech companies were grilled by Congress over whether they use their enormous size to crush competition.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos all faced an inquisition from members of the congressional sub-committee, which has been investigating the power of Big Tech since 2019.

The hearing covered a wide range of topics, with members of the committee honing in not just on traditional antitrust questions about company acquisitions, but also questions about how the companies use data, treat political speech, and whether they profit from forced labour of the Uighur people in China.

The hearings have yet to result in anything concrete, and in a few weeks the subcommittee will publish its full report.

Analysts at Wedbush identified what they think are the three biggest issues that could haunt the tech giants in the years to come:

1. Jeff Bezos admitted it’s possible Amazon might have used third-party sellers’ data to benefit its own-brand products

YouTube/House Judiciary Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifying via WebX.

Bezos was questioned by Rep. Pramila Jayapal about a Wall Street Journal investigation from April which claimed Amazon had used its marketplace data about third-party sellers to build strategies for developing its own products.

“We have a policy against using seller-specific data to aid our private label business, but I can’t guarantee you that that policy has never been violated,” Bezos replied. He said that the policy was “voluntary” – which he clarified to mean that Amazon had created the policy for itself.

Bezos said Amazon is conducting an internal investigation following The Journal’s report. “I do not want to go beyond what I know right now,” Bezos said, adding Amazon is “looking at that very carefully.”

The hearing also gave some insight into Bezos’ mentality around buying companies, as it revealed emails from him about Amazon’s 2018 acquisition of home security company Ring. In a December 2017 email Bezos said: “To be clear, my view here is that we’re buying market position – not technology. And that market position and momentum is very valuable.”

Bezos told the committee market position is the most common reason companies acquire each other.

2. Tim Cook was grilled over the way Apple controls its App Store and takes a 30% commission from app developers

YouTube/House Judiciary Apple CEO Tim Cook at the hearing.

The way Apple controls its App Store came under fire from Georgia Representative Hank Johnson.

“Mr. Cook with over 100 million iPhone users in the United States alone and with Apple’s ownership of the App Store giving Apple the ability to control which apps are allowed to be marketed to Apple users you wield immense power over small businesses to grow and prosper,” said Johnson.

“Throughout our investigation we have heard concerns that rules governing the App Store review process are not available to app developers, the rules are made up as you go, they are arbitrarily interpreted and enforced, and are subject to change whenever Apple sees fit to change. And developers have no choice but to go along with the changes or they must leave the App Store,” said Johnson, before asking whether Apple treats all app developers equally.

“Sir, we treat every developer the same. We have open and transparent rules, it’s a rigorous process,” said Cook.

Specifically Cook defended the App Store’s policy of requiring developers to use Apple’s payment system Apple Pay for in-app purchases, which comes with an either 15% or 30% commission on any in-app payments. For example, if you buy a Spotify subscription in the Spotify iOS app, a cut of that payment goes to Apple.

This element of Apple’s App Store policies has been under fire from developers including Spotify, which filed an antitrust complaint with the EU last year – which resulted in the launch of an investigation last month. Spotify argued this rule allows Apple to artificially inflate prices while launching competing own-brand apps, such as its music-streaming service Apple Music.

Although Johnson’s questions were sharp, Wedbush analysts qualified their assessment of their impact saying “the bark has been worse than the bite” on this particular line of questioning.

3. Mark Zuckerberg had to explain his logic behind acquiring Instagram, and was accused of threatening to crush it if Facebook didn’t buy it

YouTube/House Judiciary Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Representatives presented Mark Zuckerberg with internal emails and texts going back to 2012 relating Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram.

In a 2012 email to Facebook’s chief financial officer at the time, Zuckerberg voiced the concern that Instagram could “hurt us meaningfully without becoming a huge business.”

The committee also published messages exchanged between Instagram founder Kevin Systrom and investors after being approached by Facebook. In a text Systrom said he worried Zuckerberg might go into “destroy mode” if Instagram refused to sell.

An exchange between Zuckerberg and Systrom was also presented, in which Zuckerberg said Facebook was developing its own camera product. “In a chat you told Mr. Systrom that Facebook was ‘developing our own photo strategy so how we engage now will also determine how much we’re partners versus competitors down the line. Instagram’s founder seemed to think that was a threat,” Rep. Jayapal told Zuckerberg.

“I think it was clear that this was a space we were going to compete in one way or another. I don’t view those conversations as a threat in any way,” said Zuckerberg.

Another piece of Facebook history that came out as part of the hearing was a memo Zuckerberg sent his lieutenants in 2012 about the benefits of “cloning” features from rival companies.

The analysts don’t think the investigation will leave much of a mark on big tech unless there’s a big political shift in the US.

Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images Jim Jordan (R-OH) looks on during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on July 29, 2020

Wedbush’s analysts said the hearing has set the stage for an antitrust “battle royale” overt the next six to nine months.

One of the biggest factors governing how this battle could actually turn out for the tech companies is November’s presidential election.

“We don’t see Congress agreeing on legislation unless both houses of Congress and the Presidency are controlled by the same party, as the parties have had difficulty reaching consensus on more pressing issues,” the analysts concluded.

Although both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have attacked the size and tactics of big tech companies, they have done so from different angles. Democrats including former presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren have criticised the market size of companies like Amazon and Facebook and called for breakups, while Republicans have honed in on accusations that platforms like Facebook and Google use their influence to disadvantage conservative politicians and voices – an accusation the companies deny.

Partisan divides on how to hold big tech to account were apparent during Wednesday’s hearing. There was a fiery exchange between committee members after Republican Rep. Jim Jordan asked Sundar Pichai whether Google is biased against conservatives. Democrat Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was up next, and took a swipe at Jordan’s line of questioning: “I’d like to redirect your attention to antitrust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories.”

Jordan interrupted her allotted time, and was furiously told his time had expired.

INSANE exchange after Penn. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon suggested moving away from "fringe conspiracy theories." Nice to see the Real Housewives of DC are back. #BigTechHearing pic.twitter.com/OchS00yTHO — Input (@inputmag) July 29, 2020

