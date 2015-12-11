The majority of the apps on Apple TV are cheap games

Apple’s TV App Store is predominantly made up of cheap games, according to an analysis by App Figures, a firm that tracks app usage.

tvOS, which powers the fourth generation Apple TV device, has 2,624 apps in its Store, of which 1,002 are games, around 400 are entertainment, and the rest are a mix of categories.

App Figures also provides a breakdown of the average price. The majority of paid-for apps — just under 500 — cost $0.99 (£0.79) making the second most popular tier $1.99 (£1.49).

Apple CEO Tim Cook has described the “future of TV” as apps, specifically the kind of casual apps that have become popular on the iPhone and iPad. Apple ships a remote with the TV, allowing for interaction with games.

Touch Arcade spoke to developers who have made popular apps for tvOS about the revenue they are generating. On a good day, apps can gross around $100 (£66) in a day.

A breakdown of the app categories and pricing is below.

