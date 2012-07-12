And Now Let's analyse Mitt Romney's Plan To Fix The Economy...

The plan does not overhaul the tax code or chop federal government spending by a third.

It doesn't eliminate welfare, or Medicare, or Social Security. It doesn't eliminate the Department of Education or the Environmental Protection Agency.

Rather, the plan aims to modestly cut taxes and also to cut spending.

The tax cuts will go primarily to companies--which is a big weakness of the plan, as far as 'fixing the economy' is concerned (more on this later). The spending cuts will come from non-defence spending, which will hit the economy a bit in the short term. But the plan only calls for a 5% non-defence spending cut (not much).

Unfortunately, the plan also includes no stimulus and no real plan to fix our humongous debt and deficit problem.

Yes, the plan calls for capping Federal spending at 20% of GDP and a 'Balanced Budget Amendment,' but it offers no suggestions as to how to get tax revenue from the current 17% of GDP all the way to 20%--something that will be tough to do with tax cuts.

Overall, though, Mitt Romney's plan should be encouraging to those who are hoping he is still the reasonable fellow he was when he was Governor of Massachusetts and not the fire-breathing extremist he was during the primaries.