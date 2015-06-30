This company created a ridiculously high-quality re-creation of the original Nintendo -- and you can buy it now

Analogue Interactive ‘Super Mario Bros. 3’ was originally released in 1990, and it looks this good in 2015 on the Analogue Nt.

Spending $US500 on a game console that first launched over 30 years ago is a little crazy, but one company is betting on exactly that. Analogue Interactive created a ridiculously high-quality re-creation of the original Nintendo Entertainment System — the original Nintendo — and is selling the unit in a variety of colours.

Not only is the system carved from a single block of aluminium, but it uses all original NES parts.

Better yet, it runs all your old games, as well as games that only run on the Japanese version of the NES (the Famicom). Even better than that? It “upscales” the resolution of old games to work on modern televisions, making them look better than ever.

The Analogue Nt, as it's known, makes classics like 'Super Mario Bros. 3' -- from 1990 -- as gorgeous as possible by using an array of output methods. The console plays every original NES game, as well as their Japanese equivalents ('Famicom' games). More than just games, the Analogue Nt works with both original NES and Famicom gamepads too! And yes, it also works with your old Zapper and R.O.B. the Robot and Power Glove and whatever other peripheral madness you bought in the '80s. And yes, Analogue Nt will work on your modern television. The system has a variety of audio/video output options: RGB, Component, S-Video, and Composite. There's even an HDMI adaptor if you want to make it extra easy. The two slots on top of the console enable both original NES and Famicom games, as seen here. Should you have four people and four gamepads in the vicinity, Analogue Nt is ready to accept all four of your controllers without a controller hub. That's actually an improvement over the original NES. The system outputs video in both 720p and 1080p, upscaling ageing classics to glorious modern resolutions. You can even add 'scanlines' if you want, replicating how your old TV growing up used to look. Though Nintendo still owns the rights to the original NES, patents on much of the hardware are no longer applicable -- and that's why companies like Analogue Interactive can create fancy versions of ageing hardware. Still, the original NES is quite a looker, no?

