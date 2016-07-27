A $15 billion tech deal just landed, and there are 2 big winners on Wall Street

A big deal in the semiconductor industry has just been announced, and there are two big winners on Wall Street.

Analogue Devices on Tuesday announced a deal to buy Linear Technologies for $14.8 billion.

Credit Suisse is the exclusive financial adviser to Analogue, and is also providing debt financing for the deal alongside JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Qatalyst Partners is exclusive financial adviser to Linear.

The deal marks a win for Credit Suisse, which has seen a number of departures from its tech M&A team in recent months. The key advisers to Analogue on this deal are David Wah, Ernie Ruehl and Steve Geller, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The bank has a strong track record on semiconductor deals, advising NXP on the sale of its standard products business to a group of Chinese investors for $2.75 billion earlier this year.

Qatalyst meanwhile has a strong run in tech M&A. It recently advised LinkedIn on its sale to Microsoft, and has been hired by Lyft.

