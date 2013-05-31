iPhone Photo Fanatics: You Have To Check Out This Beautiful New Camera App

iPhone photo fanatics, there’s a new camera app you need to check out.



It’s called analogue Camera and it’s made by the same guys that brought you Clear, the beautifully designed to-do list app for iPhone and Mac.

analogue Camera is a great way to take photos on your phone quickly and still keep track of recently snapped photos.

The app is very simple to use. You can tweak exposure and choose your own focus point, giving you more control over your photos.

analogue Camera always shows your four most recent images at the top of the screen. You can then swipe down to get out of camera mode and see your entire camera roll and photo stream.

After you’ve snapped your photo you can add filters, sounds, and animations to personalise your photos even further.

It also has simple sharing buttons so you can post your photos to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Path.

We’ve been playing around with analogue Camera for a few hours now. We really like how you can see what every filter looks like on a photo all at the same time. This is something that Instagram doesn’t do.

analogue Camera is $0.99 and available for iPhone. There is also a Mac version simply called analogue that lets you edit your photos with more filters on the desktop. analogue is available for Mac OS X for $9.99.

