This concept skyscraper could hang from an asteroid 31,068 miles above Earth

A New York design firm called Clouds Architecture Office
has proposed a tower that would hang from an asteroid 31,068 miles above Earth.
The Analemma Tower would be the tallest building ever made. The plans say it would be powered by solar panels and those panels would constantly be exposed to sunlight.
It would travel thousands of miles every day between the Northern and Southern hemispheres in a figure-of-eight loop.
The idea seems pretty impossible but Nasa has scheduled an asteroid relocation mission for 2021, “which aims to prove the feasibility of capturing and relocating an asteroid.”
