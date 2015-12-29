Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker was originally supposed to be in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Lucasfilm Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

It sounds like Ewan McGregor wasn’t the only person from the “Star Wars” prequels who was supposed to appear in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Not long after director J.J. Abrams revealed that McGregor came in and lent his voice for Rey’s dream sequence in the new movie, it turns out the film’s concept artist, Iain McCaig, had Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in two of the prequels, in mind when sketching one particular scene, which would have involved the ghost of Anakin.

According to ScreenCrush, this is how McCaig came up with the idea, as featured in the “Art of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens'” book:

“‘When you light a candle, you also cast a shadow.’ That inspired me to propose, for the first time, that Anakin’s ghost could come back […] If we see Anakin Skywalker, because he does flow back and forth between Darth Vader and Anakin, let’s see him as a character with a dark and light side. The reason Luke is this whole new entity is because he was the first to acknowledge his own dark side — that it was not separate from him.”

If you’ve seen the movie, you know that Anakin (as Christensen or Darth Vader) doesn’t appear in the movie, though Darth Vader’s mask does make a cameo.

Which makes you wonder if this might be an option in future films.

