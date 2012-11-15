Here's What Jake Lloyd—The Boy Who Played Anakin Skywalker In 'Star Wars'—Looks Like Today

Photo: Lucasfilm

With all the news circulating about the new “Star Wars” film in 2015, we only found ourselves recounting the old–and repressed–films and its actors. We’ve heard recently from Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill about their thoughts on the new franchise.



But what about the prequels?

More than 10 years after “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace” Liam Neeson has become an action star in the “Taken” franchise, Natalie Portman has won an Oscar, and Ewan McGregor was in Spanish film, “The Impossible” with Naomi Watts last month.

And, then there’s Jake Lloyd who played little Anakin Skywalker in 1999. Three years prior, he starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in holiday film “Jingle All the Way.”

Since his Jedi days, Lloyd voiced characters in a handful of “Star Wars” video games and made an appearance in 2005’s “Madison” starring Jim Caviezel.

However, he quit acting after “Star Wars,” telling The Telegraph the Lucasfilm experience was a nightmare.

“My entire school life was really a living hell — and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day.”

Rather than continue his acting career, Lloyd returned to school, and is focusing on editing these days.

So, what does he look like now at age 23?

See how he’s transformed:

Here’s Lloyd as Anakin in “Star Wars” in 1999:

Photo: Lucasfilm screencap

In “Madison” in 2005:

Photo: YouTube screencap

And, here he is 10 years after “Star Wars” in June 2009:

Photo: YouTube screencap

And, today, at age 23:

Photo: Facebook video screencap

Here’s one more:

Photo: Facebook screencap

