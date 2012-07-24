Anaheim Cops Fire Rubber Bullets At Crowd Including Children

Photo: KCAL9

Anaheim, Calif. police officers shot rubber bullets and accidentally unleashed an attack dog at people who were protesting an officer-involved shooting that killed an unarmed man, CBS reported over the weekend. Two officers were placed on paid leave after one of them fatally shot 24-year-old Manuel Diaz Saturday after chasing him and two others out of an alley, Anaheim Police Chief John Welter reportedly said.



From CBS:

Crystal Ventura, a 17-year-old who witnessed the shooting, told the Register that the man had his back to the officer. Ventura said the man was shot in the buttocks area. The man then went down on his knees, she said, adding that he was struck by another bullet in the head. Ventura said another officer handcuffed the man, who by then was on the ground and not moving.

About 200 people gathered around the scene of the shooting to protest police brutality, reportedly pelting cops with bottles and rocks at officers who were securing the scene for investigators to collect evidence. Anaheim police Sgt. Bob Dunn told CBS that the crowd advanced on police so they fired bean bags and pepper balls at them.

Tensions continued through Sunday as a group of protesters – chanting “no justice, no peace” – stormed the lobby of the Anaheim police station, the AP reported.

Four people told Jay Jackson, reporting for CBS2 and KCAL9, that police offered to buy their cell phone video of Saturday’s event.

Below is the report from KCAL 9:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Chinese Police Used Brutal Force To Put Down A Riot In Guangdong >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.