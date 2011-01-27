Jewish Hockey Player Sues Anaheim Ducks For Religious Discrimination

Photo: Zimbio.com

Jason Bailey filed a lawsuit against the Anaheim Ducks claiming coaches on the farm team harassed him and degraded him with anti-Semitic statements resulting in humiliation, lost income, and lost benefits, CNN reports.Bailey, 23, alleges the coaches consistently revisited longstanding Jewish stereotypes when addressing him, specifically saying that he “only care[s] about money” and is not trustworthy with money because he’s Jewish. He believes he was denied resources and ice time that were made available to non-Jewish players on the Bakersfield Condors.



When he requested an apology, he was disappointed by their insincerity.

We don’t doubt that Bailey, who now plays for the Binghamton affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, felt harassed. But, as far as we can tell, he’ll have a tough time making a legal case. Partly because the apology letter appears sufficiently sincere (here’s the text of one coach’s apology, according to CNN):

“I guess I never stopped to think about the impact my statement would have on you or how it would make you feel. It was not intended to insult or hurt in you in any way, but it did, and for that I am truly sorry.”

… but also because it will be very difficult for him to prove his insufficient ice time had more to do with his faith than his lack of skill. After all, he was drafted six years ago and has yet to sniff the NHL.

