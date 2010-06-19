Oil Well Partner Anadarko Rips Into BP For The Spill, Denies Any Responsibility

Anadarko Petroleum (APC), who owns 25% of the leaking gulf oil well with BP, has joined the BP bash-fest, ripping into its business partner BP, and apparently refusing to accept any responsibility.



Thing is, they may be justified. Apparently they didn’t have any people at the oil well in question and were a non-operating partner.

Still, BP probably wishes Anadarko, its partner, wasn’t being this aggressive:

AP:

The mounting evidence clearly demonstrates that this tragedy was preventable and the direct result of BP’s reckless decisions and actions,” said [Anadarko CEO] Hackett in the statement. “We recognise that ultimately we have obligations under federal law related to the oil spill, but will look to BP to continue to pay all legitimate claims as they have repeatedly stated that they will do.”

The information disclosed this week “indicates BP operated unsafely and failed to monitor and react to several critical warning signs during the drilling” the statement continued. “BP’s behaviour and actions likely represent gross negligence or willful misconduct.”

BP chief executive officer Tony Hayward said in a statement that the company strongly disagreed with the allegations

“These allegations will neither distract the company’s focus on stopping the leak nor alter our commitment to restore the Gulf coast,” Hayward said. “Other parties besides BP may be responsible for costs and liabilities arising from the oil spill, and we expect those parties to live up to their obligations.”

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.