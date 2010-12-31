Anadarko Shares Surge On rumour BHP Is Preparing A Bid

BHP is at it again, and could be planning a bid for Anadarko Petroleum, according to the Daily Mail (via DealBook).



Details of the potential deal are scarce, but the offer is supposed to be for $90 a share, valuing the company at $44.6 billion (495.59 million shares outstanding).

BHP was previously involved in a bid for Potash, but that deal was scuppered by Canadian authorities.

Anadarko’s shares have surged on the news, up over 6%.

