This Guy Agreed To Be Eaten Alive By An Anaconda For A TV Stunt

In the new Discovery Channel special, “Eaten Alive,” snake researcher and conservationist Paul Rosolie sets off into the Amazon Rainforest to do the impossible: capture an anaconda, allow it to eat him, and live to tell the tale.

Rosolie hopes the project will raise awareness for the species and also the destruction of the Amazon.

