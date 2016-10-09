CNN panel goes off the rails as GOP strategist Ana Navarro explodes on Trump surrogate

CNN pundit and Donald Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes was scolded during an early Saturday morning panel by fellow contributor Ana Navarro in a fiery exchange.

Navarro criticised Trump for making off-colour comments in a recently leaked audio recording, in which he boasted about his fame and status allowing him to grab women “by the p—y” without consequence.

Navarro extended this criticism to Trump supporters making excuses on his behalf.

“If you choose to make excuses for him, that’s your choice. My choice is to consider him a disgusting man who has consistently disgusted my from the first day of this campaign,” she said.

“I think every single Republican is going to have to answer the question: What did you do the day you saw the tape of this man boasting about grabbing a woman’s p—y?” continued Navarro, using Trump’s exact language from the tape.

This apparently offended Hughes.

“Will you please stop saying that word? My daughter is listening,” said Hughes.

Navarro replied, speaking over Hughes and a few of the other panelists to deliver a fiery rebuke.

“You know what, Scottie? Don’t tell me you’re offended when I say p—y but you’re not offended when Donald Trump says it. I’m not running for president. He is,” she said.

Navarro went on to say that Hughes taking offence to her quoting Trump, but not Trump’s quotes was “just absurd.”

After the exchange, Don Lemon, host of “CNN Tonight,” announced that Navarro had to leave.

Later, Navarro tweeted the following explanation:

Good night y’all. I’m going to bed. Landed. Went to studio. Been on tv in Eng & Span for 7 hours. Hungry. Tired. It’s all good. Really. ????????

— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 8, 2016

Watch the segment below:

