Republican Ana Navarro on 'Daily Show': Donald Trump is 'like a Zika mosquito' for conservatives

A lot more people know who Republican pundit Ana Navarro is this week than last week, thanks to a CNN interview that went viral.

“I’m the woman who said ‘p—y’ on TV,” Navarro told Trevor Noah on Thursday’s “Daily Show.”

More specifically, the video went viral because Navarro was battling a Trump surrogate, Scottie Nell Hughes, who stated she was offended by Navarro’s use of the word rather than using a euphemism for it, as others were doing. Instead of curtailing her use of the word, Navarro called out Hughes for what she saw as hypocrisy.

“I just couldn’t handle any more people defending the man who is running for the highest office of the land in the United States of America saying the word, and yet pretending to be offended when a mere pundit… or anybody else says it,” she explained. “Hypocrisy needs to be called out in American politics and the absurd has reached the point where it is just insufferable.”

Navarro finds herself in the growing company of Republicans who are turning their backs on Trump, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“I’m very happy that Paul Ryan has decided to treat Donald Trump like a Zika mosquito: avoid contact or you will be infected,” she said.

As far as her vote on November 9, Navarro lives in Florida, a swing state. If Hillary Clinton is winning, she said she will write in her mother over voting for the Democratic candidate. But if it’s a close race, she has a tough decision to make.

“I do know that my conscience does not allow me to not do every possible thing I can to make sure that a misogynist, racist, bigot, jerk, entitled man isn’t the next president of the United States,” she said.

Watch Noah’s interview with Navarro below:

