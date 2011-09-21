Since You're Curious, We've Got Your Wall Street Protest Update Right Here

The Anti-Wall Street protest that started this weekend is still going.



The protestors say they plan on staying for months.

Our sources tell us that the group is occupying almost the entirety of Wall Street, starting at Williams Street going through to the Stock Exchange.

When we checked in on the protestors yesterday, they were ordering pizzas and learning what to do if they got arrested.

Today, they’re getting even more organised. You can check out the live feed here.

At the moment, someone (the guy in the centre with the brown sweatshirt) is leading a call and response of the message below. It’s probably not a chant, just a way to spread a message through the group:

(Remember, after every statement, the group repeats it)

“The next time we build something,

and they try to take it down,

I say we stand back and we let them.

Last night, one person said

The police said

We could erect tents

and put up tarps

I guess its a different crew now.

I think we need a police liaison.”

