An Unidentified Object Has Fallen Out Of The Sky In Siberia

An unidentified metal object has fallen from the sky over Siberia, sparking much speculation about what it is and where it may have come from.



The Russian Federal Space Agency has denied ownership of the object, stating: “The object is not a rocket or a spacecraft, but in final conclusions can only be drawn once it is examined.”

Russia Today said local media reports were speculating on whether the object is a piece of space debris of the fuel tank of a ballistic rocket.

The metal cylinder has tested negative for radiation and appears to be at least partially made from a titanium alloy.

Investigations are continuing.

This post originally appeared in The Journal.

