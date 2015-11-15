An unidentified man brought a piano to the Bataclan to play a moving tribute to those lost in Paris

On Friday night, France suffered the worst attack since World War II. Shootings and bombs rocked several locations throughout the city, but most of the violence took place in the Bataclan concert hall.

In an moving tribute to those lost, an unidentifed man wheeled a baby grand Piano to the scene outside the Bataclan and palyed John Lennon’s “Imagine” before a shocked crowd.

“Imagine” played on a mobile piano near the #Bataclan in Paris. People here are in chock. #ParisAttacks #tv2newsdk pic.twitter.com/QMcbfuBR7c

— Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 14, 2015

Journalist Julien Pearce gave the following horrific account of the attack to the french publication Le Monde:

“It lasted at least 10 or 15 minutes. They reloaded; they had all the time they needed. They reloaded three or four times, and it lasted at least 10 minutes. They were shooting down with the back of the gun on their shoulder. At some point we took refuge behind the scene, and we were blocked. When the gunshots stopped, we took advantage of the temporary calm to leave through the emergency exit. There we saw a lot of people in the street who were covered in blood, who had gunshot wounds.”

Today, the world mourns with France.

