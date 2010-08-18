An Unfortunate Ratings Milestone For CNN

Here’s a quick update to the news last week about CNN finishing last in primetime among the cable news channels in the key 25-54 demographic for the first time since February: Monday marked the 100th day this year CNN finished 4th or lower in cable news in the 25-54 demo in primetime.



Eliot Spitzer and Piers Morgan have their work cut out for them this fall.

The Nielsen numbers below:

CNN 4th or Lower 100 Days(2)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.