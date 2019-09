Photo: Getty Images

For 20 minutes, an undercover British police officer intrepidly tracked a suspicious person in an area recently hit with a spate of burglaries.Unfortunately, the officer was chasing himself.



How?

See the rest at Newser >

This post originally appeared at Newser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.