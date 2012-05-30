An Ultra-Rare $2 Million Aston Martin Was Just Wrecked In Hong Kong

The Aston Martin One-77 is named based on the total number that exist in the world.



For now, the name should be changed to the One-76.

According to GTSpirit, one of the 77 super rare supercars was involved in a serious accident in Hong Kong.

While the Aston was not completely destroyed, it is definitely in triage right now. It appears the $2 million car hit a curb and then had the left side thoroughly rearranged.

Word is that the car was registered to an owner in Shenzhen, China. Hopefully it is back on the road soon.

Take a look at it below (Weibo via Luxury Launches):

Photo: Weibo

