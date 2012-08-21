HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Ultra-Modern Colorado Ski Chalet Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Auction Telluride

A modern ski chalet in Telluride, Colorado that was previously listed at $18.5 million is hitting the auction block at the end of September. The home, in Telluride Mountain Village, has as minimum bid of $8.995 million. The auction is being held by Sheldon Good & Company, in cooperation with Rick Fusting of Peaks Real Estate/Sotheby’s Realty International.



The house itself has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four half baths.

