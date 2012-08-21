HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Ultra-Modern Colorado Ski Chalet Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Meredith Galante
A modern ski chalet in Telluride, Colorado that was previously listed at $18.5 million is hitting the auction block at the end of September. The home, in Telluride Mountain Village, has as minimum bid of $8.995 million. The auction is being held by Sheldon Good & Company, in cooperation with Rick Fusting of Peaks Real Estate/Sotheby’s Realty International.

The house itself has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four half baths.

The home is very unique.

The home is to be auctioned off Sept. 21.

The living room is double-height.

The foyer has a black granite fireplace with floor-to-ceiling hand-cut limestone.

The home is three levels.

The living room has some crazy ceiling angles.

The views from the dining area are spectacular.

This is a professional-grade kitchen.

The media room has stadium seating, so everyone gets a great view.

The library is just waiting to be filled with books.

The staff has separate accommodations, including a kitchen.

The guest bedroom has a fireplace and balcony access.

The guest bathroom is very hip and minimalistic.

The master bedroom has several huge windows and a fireplace.

We love the free-standing tub.

The house boasts an indoor freshwater pool.

There's a waterfall dripping into the pool.

There's also a jacuzzi.

Do multiple loads of laundry at once.

Outside, there's a full-grade barbecue and an outdoor fireplace.

The home was designed by architect Russell Gies.

