An Ugly Pattern Is Happening In The Market

The market got another good whooping today, and there’s something worth noting about it.



We have this pattern of the markets starting weak, then climbing back in the middle of the day, and then tanking again at the end.

Here’s an intraday look at the last 5 days. This pattern mostly held (with the exception of last Tuesday).

Overall, the theme seems to be steady weakness, with the bulls unable to mount any kind of a fight or a comeback.

Anyway, we’re all back to this tomorrow, when the Greece/Europe headlines will come flying back into view.

