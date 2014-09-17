An SV Angel Investor Spent 45 Minutes Building An App More Stupid Than Yo -- And People Are Buying It

Medium Abram Dawson is an associate at SV Angel and the co-creator of TD4W.

It’s hard to think of a simpler app than Yo, a one-button notification tool that was able to raise $1.5 million at a $US5-10 million valuation last spring.

But Lookout developer Matt Baker and SV Angel associate Abram Dawson have one-upped Yo.

TD4W (“A Party in your Pants”) launched four days ago. It is an app that requires no button pressing at all to function. You just open it and it starts playing the hook of DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s hit song, “Turn Down For What.”

Dawson says TD4W took 45 minutes to build (Yo took 8 hours). The goal was to create the “stupidest thing we could think of.”

TD4W took two weeks to get approved by Apple due to its simplistic nature. But it’s not the first app of its kind. Another TD4W button was created in June with similar functionality.

Dawson says he’s proud that 700 people have already downloaded his app thanks to a post on startup discovery platform, Product Hunt.

When asked what the use case for TD4W is, Dawson joked: “Church?” Then he admitted, “There’s not exactly an intended use case. We wanted to build an app where the entire functionality occurred upon opening it.”

He says he’s used TD4W for laughs, and to “lighten the mood or raise energy levels.”

“Most people hear this (since we turn volume to 100 and don’t observe mute switch) and start laughing and look at you like you’ve just been punk’d…which is kind of how I feel every time I open it,” Dawson tells the Product Hunt community.

Last evening at an SV Angel event, Dawson was mocking his own creation. “I’ll invest $US100 at a $US400 valuation,” one investor joked.

“Sold!” Dawson laughed.

Here’s the app, in all its simplicity:

