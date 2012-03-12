A Simple Way To Make Apple Events Exciting Again

Photo: AP

After Apple’s iPad event, there were predictable howls that the new iPad wasn’t mind-blowing enough. This followed the iPhone 4S event where people felt disappointed.



If that’s how you feel, we have a simple solution to cure that line of thinking. We don’t actually want you to take this remedy, but it’s worth considering if you actually felt let down by Apple.

OK. Ready? Here it goes.

If you want Apple’s events to be exciting again, stop reading all the tech sites in the run up to the event.

Apple rumours have gotten out of hand, and one of two things is happening: Either the various Apple sites nail down exactly what’s coming, or worse, they start spinning stories about all sorts of weird, exciting stuff that’s not coming, but sounds really cool.

If it’s the former, then you know what Apple is going to announce and you feel let down. If it’s the later, then Apple isn’t meeting the expectations cooked up by people with active imaginations and you feel let down.

Let’s imagine you didn’t read any Apple rumours since it announced the iPad 2 a year ago.

You’ve seen almost 100 new tablets come out and fail against the iPad. You’re probably thinking to yourself, “Apple doesn’t need to do much, if anything this year. It’s doing pretty well.” Then you’d think to yourself, “Well, Apple tends to update things annually, so it will probably do something.“

And what was that something? A retina display that blows away the competition. A quad-core graphics chip. A camera that’s as good as the camera on the iPhone 4S. Increased RAM. And, if you want it, access to 4G wireless.

A lot of that seems obvious in retrospect, but those are all significant upgrades making the best tablet on the market even better.

If you hadn’t read every morsel of Apple news leading up the iPad launch would you think it’s more impressive? We think so.

But, instead of skipping all the Apple news, which is silly, just take a step back and think about how much better the third iPad is than the first. And think about the fact that no one has produced a credible rival to the first iPad yet. And then, take one second to think about the fact that the iPad didn’t exist three years ago, and now it’s the future of computing.

Mind blown yet?

