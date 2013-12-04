An Oxford University Party Got Shut Down After A Student Started Showing Off His Homemade Flamethrower

A “fancy dress” costume party at Oxford University got shut down this weekend after one student showed up with a homemade flamethrower that he proceeded to demonstrate for party-goers.

Inigo Lapwood — a second year student studying Philosophy and Psychology — told The Telegraph that his contraption posed no danger to the party, which also featured free alcohol and jello wrestling. The flamethrower was built “using a nail gun and a glow plug from a diesel engine in order to ignite a canister of butane gas,” according to The Telegraph.

“I used it for about 10 minutes, and it’s not as though I set any of my friends on fire,” Lapwood said.

Lapwood apparently attended the party as “Arcade Fire,” a clever combination of the Space Invader around his neck and the output of his homemade flamethrower.

An Oxford official said the school is investigating the incident and the student involved will be “disciplined.”

