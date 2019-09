Everyone needs a place to hang their hat, but not everyone has as great a selection of places as hedge fund manager John Paulson, WSJ break it down for you in a video below.



He has two incredible New York City apartments and a lakeside Southampton estate called “Old Trees” that he bought for $41.3 million.

Check them out (via WSJ):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.