How To Run An Early-Stage Board Meeting

We have invested in many first time founding teams that have never participated in a board meeting before.



To make them useful it’s good to be prepared and engage your board.

Here is an outline I like to use. Of course there can be different versions of this depending on the stage of the company, but for early stage, I think the following works pretty well:

Overview and metrics Product update and roadmap Staffing Objectives for the year and progress against those goals Challenges/problems/issues Financial update (income statement and balance sheet) Assignments and help. Give your board members assignments and hold them accountable Feedback and open issues.

For an early stage company I’ve seen CEOs drive this agenda in 90 minutes and some take 3 hours.

I’m less hung up on time, although sending out materials in advance and keeping the meeting focused are helpful in keeping things on the quicker side.

Bijan Sabet is a partner at Spark Capital. This post was originally published on his blog.

