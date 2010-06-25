How To Run An Early-Stage Board Meeting

We have invested in many first time founding teams that have never participated in a board meeting before.
To make them useful it’s good to be prepared and engage your board.
Here is an outline I like to use. Of course there can be different versions of this depending on the stage of the company, but for early stage, I think the following works pretty well:
- Overview and metrics
- Product update and roadmap
- Staffing
- Objectives for the year and progress against those goals
- Challenges/problems/issues
- Financial update (income statement and balance sheet)
- Assignments and help. Give your board members assignments and hold them accountable
- Feedback and open issues.
For an early stage company I’ve seen CEOs drive this agenda in 90 minutes and some take 3 hours.
I’m less hung up on time, although sending out materials in advance and keeping the meeting focused are helpful in keeping things on the quicker side.
Bijan Sabet is a partner at Spark Capital. This post was originally published on his blog.
