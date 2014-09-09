An Out-Of-Service Roller Caught Fire At Six Flags, And The Photos Are Insane

The Colossus roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California is currently ablaze.

Reports of smoke rising from the wooden structure came to the Los Angeles County Fire Department around 4:30 p.m. EST, a public information official told Business Insider.

Thankfully, the ride is currently out-of-service, and the fire department reports no injuries.

Four fire engines are attending to the situation there, according to the department. And photos flooding social media certainly show cause for attention.

Colossus, still standing at Magic Mountain, covers about 1,000 square feet, the fire department said. But the park closed the ride on August 16 of this year, making room for a new attraction.

When Colossus opened in 1978, it was the tallest and fastest coaster in the world.

Here’s a video of the action from KTLA News. The peak of the coaster, at about 100 feet, appears to have collapsed.

