Bushfire East Of Perth Threatened Homes

Allan Giles/perthweatherlive.com

A bushfire near Toodyay east of Perth which threatened up to 50 homes is now contained and under control.

The fire which earlier was described as out of control and unpredictable had threatened residents four kilometres east of Toodyay.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said early this evening: “There is no threat to lives or homes but there is smoke in the area.”

The fire was reported at 9.18 am and 230 hectares have been burnt.

About 130 volunteer Fire and Rescue Service and Bush Fire Service firefighters from 21 brigades worked to contain the blaze.

Here are some photos of the fire:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.