An Open Happy Birthday Card To CNBC's Jim Cramer From Clusterstock

Dear Jim,



You’re controversial, and we know that, but anyone who provides us with the amount of entertainment that you do deserves recognition on their birthday.

So here, we’re going to say it outright: Happy Birthday. Thanks for providing Clusterstock with hours of endless entertainment on Mad Money and Squawk On The Street. Keep up the rants, and if you ever want costume ideas, we are only too happy to help you out.

And now, it’s only right that we share some of Cluster’s favourite Cramer moment’s over the last year:

—Thanks To Jim Cramer, The World Now Has A ‘Sexy’ Video Montage Of Warren Buffett And A LMFAO Song

—Jim Cramer Dressed As An Executioner On Mad Money Last Night

—Jim Cramer Wore A Onesie On Mad Money The Other Night

—Jim Cramer Goes OFF On The Republican Candidates After The Debate Last Night

Best Wishes,

Clusterstock

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

