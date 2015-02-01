An Online Video Claims To Show ISIS Beheading A Japanese Journalist

Reuters/Yuya Shino A man walks past screens displaying a television news programme showing an image of Kenji Goto, one of two Japanese citizens taken captive by Islamic State militants, on a street in Tokyo January 25, 2015.

A new online video is claiming to show ISIS militants beheading Japanese reporter Kenji Goto, according to the Associated Press.

The video was released late Saturday, and it shows a militant with a British accent executing the man. This man seems to be the same one who has taken part in other ISIS videos.

The AP says it has not confirmed 100% yet that this video is legitimate. They say it was released via militant websites, and the video carried symbols of prior ISIS videos.

The video is called “A Message to the Government of Japan,” according to the AP. It is about one minute long, and Goto is in the video the entire time but does not speak.

The AP recounts the videos content:

‘”Abe,” the militant says in the video, referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, “because of your reckless decision to take part in an unwinnable war, this man will not only slaughter Kenji, but will also carry on and cause carnage wherever your people are found. So let the nightmare for Japan begin.”‘

According to the AFP, The Islamic State movement has threatened to kill Goto and Haruna Yukawa, a self-employed contractor, whom they have been holding since last year, if the Japanese government does not pay the ransom.

Goto was captured in October after travelling to Syria to try to win the release of Yukawa.

An earlier videos showed Goto and Yukawa apparently kneeling in a desert as a similar (if not the same) British-accented man stood over them with a knife.

“You now have 72 hours to pressure your government into making a wise decision by paying the $US200 million to save the lives of your citizens,” he said at that time.

More to come …

