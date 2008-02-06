Early Primary Results: CNN.com Wins

It’s a little early to call this one, but Super-Duper Tuesday is going to be a big one for the news sites covering politics. CNN execs say they expect CNN.com to break records Tuesday in both streaming video and traffic (it can’t hurt that CNN.com carried the New York Giants’ ticker-tape parade in New York.) CNN took down the pay wall for its “Pipeline” live streaming service in July and served 5 million streams in January. Last week, CNN served 1.6 million live streams. MSNBC.com is streaming behind-the-scenes reports from NBC News, while ABCNews.com is streaming its digital channel, “ABC News Now.”

As big super as Tuesday is expected to be, Wednesday could be bigger for web traffic to news sites as surfers check in for post-mortems on the primary results.

