5 rules to make sure your Tinder photos portray what you actually look like

Using Tinder or any other dating site can come with a boatload of anxiety.

One big way to work yourself up? Worrying you may be overselling yourself with your photo selection.

It makes sense that you’d want to post only the best photos on your dating profile. More people will want to swipe right — right?

No so fast.

We asked online dating expert Laurie Davis, founder of the online dating concierge service eFlirt and author of Love @ First Click, for some tips for making your Tinder photos represent not only your best self, but also your true self.

Read on for her tips and learn how to best represent yourself through online dating photos.

DON'T use creative camera angles and editing to get your face at the absolute best angle. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine We're all guilty of editing and filtering and editing and filtering and editing again. I'm really feeling this selfie of mine, but I have never looked the way I look in that picture -- not even the day it was taken, honestly. It definitely isn't a totally realistic photo of me. And according to Davis, that's all because of the angle. DO keep the camera at eye level so it's true to your real-life appearance. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine A photo like this one -- snapped off the cuff and not edited -- will show potential dates what I actually look like, rather than my idealised fun house-selfie version of my face. 'As a bonus, to the match who views it, it will feel like he or she is sitting across the table from you just as might on a date,' Davis said. There's nothing wrong with a little subliminal messaging! DON'T focus only on extreme close-ups of your face. Tech Insider/Steve Kovach It's tempting to only post photos from the neck up, but Davis said this is a no-no. Lots of people care about their potential dates' body type. 'If you only focus on photos from the waist up, it can seem like a lie of omission,' Davis said. This photo of Tech Insider deputy tech editor Steve Kovach is great and could definitely be included on his profile. But if he only has pictures like that one, it might leave potential dates confused about what he actually looks like in person. DO be sure to include one or two full-body shots. Tech Insider/Steve Kovach This photo of Steve better shows dates how he looks. 'You need to represent all of you in your profile, and that means all of your bod, too,' Davis said. 'Uploading a full body photo is a must.' Scrolling through a bunch of photos that don't show someone's entire body can throw someone off. Even if your full-body photo isn't that detailed or perfectly shot, throw it in. DON'T upload old photos, no matter how much you like them. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine This photo was taken on the best hair day of my life. I love it. The only issue: that amazing hair day took place almost 5 years ago. As much as I'd love to put it on my dating profile, Davis says I should avoid posting it. 'Your photos should represent the real-time you,' Davis said. 'In a world where our camera lives in our pocket and we're snapping pics weekly, there is no excuse for having old photos.' DO make sure none of your photos are more than a year old. Tech Insider/Molly Mulshine This photo isn't quite as flattering, but at least it's closer to the way I look like now. 'Any that don't look like you today or are more than a year old should be deleted,' Davis said. Plus, it's not edited! DON'T exclusively post photos where you're dressed to the nines. Tech Insider/Megan Willett It's tempting to post photos of special events after you've had your hair and makeup done and your outfit tailored. But according to Davis, if your profile solely includes photos of yourself as a bridesmaid or groomsman, this could boost your date's expectations a little too much. 'For women, this sometimes manifests itself via makeup,' Davis said. 'If you can't recreate a look (on your own), you shouldn't post it.' DO mix it up by adding photos of yourself in casual situations. Tech Insider/Megan Willett The above photo of TI reporter Megan Willett is closer to what she looks like on a day-to-day basis. And as a bonus, it really lets her personality shine through. 'You want your photos to look the way you look on a first date,' Davis said. Not many first Tinder dates are black-tie. DON'T include any group photos. Tech Insider/Steve Kovach Who's supposed to be the star of this photo? That would be Steve. But you'd never know it from this picture. 'No one should have to play Where's Waldo when viewing your profile,' Davis said. DO post photos of yourself, preferable five to seven of them. Tech Insider/ Steve Kovach There's Steve! Group pics are a big fat 'never,' in Davis' words. 'I know that's contrary to what a lot of people are doing but you have someone's attention for only a few seconds so it's best to keep the focus on you,' she said.

