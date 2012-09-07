SPOTTED: A Mercury Cougar That's Lost Its Luster In Williamsburg

Perhaps the best part of my commute to and from work is walking by this old Mercury Cougar every day. The third generation of the model, built between 1974 and 1976, it was marketed as a luxurious coupe.



The rear-wheel drive Cougar would not pass as a car for the wealthy these days, but it looks like a really comfortable ride.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Alex Davies

Now check out a Chinese-built, incredibly luxurious London taxi >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.