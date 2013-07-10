An Oil Well Is Leaking Into The Gulf Of Mexico

Boats in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard responded to a “loss of well control” in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, The Times-Picayune reports.



The natural gas and crude oil platform is owned by Energy Resources Technology (ERT) and is located about 74 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

In an emailed statement to gCaptain, the U.S. Coast Guard said that “natural gas is flowing from the well and there is a rainbow sheen visible on the surface estimated to be more than four miles wide by three quarters of a mile long.”

The platform is mostly releasing natural gas, and unlike the BP oil well disaster, the platform is not a deepwater rig. According to FuelFix, the platform, located in Ship Shoal Block 225 has been out of commission for 15 years, and the crew was in the process of permanently decommissioning it on Monday when the leak started.

“In an abundance of caution, we decided to evacuate the platform and mobilize our spill response team,” Talos Energy president Timothy Duncan told FuelFix. “We are focused on the safety of our personnel while taking all appropriate measures to limit any environmental impact.”

All employees were evacuated safely and efforts to plug the well continue.

Check back for updates to this story.

