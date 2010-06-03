An Oil-Eating Microbe That's Been Around Since 1989 Could Single-Handedly Clean Up BP's Entire Oil Spill

This video (via Reddit) has us scratching our heads and wondering why BP hasn’t employed this proven tactic with its current oil spill disaster. The video, which really begins at the 2:00 minute mark, showcases a 1989 video from the Texas Land Office and Texas Water Commission.

In short, it turns out there’s a natural oil-eating microbe that can be reproduced by scientists. It feeds on crude oil and when it runs out of oil to eat, it simply dies and is safely consumed by marine life. There are two shots of scientists testing the microbe in both controlled and real-world environments.

So we ask BP: Why the heck aren’t you using this to clean up the oil in the Gulf of Mexico?



