An Ohio High School Has Found A Way To Keep Its Students In Class

Photo: Flickr / Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A Cincinnati, Ohio high school has found an interesting way to get its students psyched about learning. As of last Monday, Dohn Community High School is awarding Visa gift cards to students who come in on time and stay out of trouble, reports Cincinnati.com’s Jessica Brown.



Each week, seniors performing well receive $25 gift cards, while underclassmen will receive $10 gift cards. (Read how to turn your gift cards into cash.)

Each student who is awarded a gift card also receives an additional $5 in a savings account they can access when they graduate.

There are about $60 billion in unused gift cards floating around, but for the 170 students at the charter school, the cards offer a real incentive.

In 2011, the school had a measly graduation rate of 14 per cent; the school’s CEO, Ken Furrier, told CBS Cleveland that the majority of its students live in poverty.

“Our student population is 90 per cent poverty,” Furrier told CBS. “Money is important to them. We can’t teach them if they’re not here.”

Since implementing the program, the school has already seen a 15 per cent uptick in attendance.

Now see 7 things to watch out for when using your debit card >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.