An offshore call centre is selling the private information of Optus, Telstra and Vodafone customers for just $350

Optus, Telstra and Vodafone are scrambling to stop an offshore call centre selling their customer information for just $350.

According to the report in the Sydney Morning Herald, AI Solutions, a Mumbai-based security firm, is asking for between $350 and $1000 for mobile phone records and home addresses.

The three telcos are aware of the problem and are pursuing security procedures to combat the breach.

Optus and Vodafone are working with the Australian Federal Police which has provided information to Indian authorities.

Optus, Telstra and Vodafone urge customers who think their data may have been breached to contact them so it can be investigated and referred to police.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Business Day has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.