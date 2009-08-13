Microsoft To Put Office On Nokia Phones

Microsoft threw its latest (lame) punch at Google today, teaming up with long-time mobile-space rival Nokia to feature its Office suite on the company’s phones.



Reuters: Microsoft Corp said it will announce an alliance with Nokia on Wednesday, likely unveiling plans to make the software company’s Office suite of applications available on devices made by the world’s top mobile phone manufacturer.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software firm, is set to bring out the latest version of its Office product next year, including an online version that will allow users to access the popular Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs over the Internet.

Google has long offered its Office-mimicking suite of email, writing, graphing and presenting tools online, and increasingly on mobile devices. Microsoft will try and catch up with it’s new Office edition next year.

