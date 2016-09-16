An NYPD officer was attacked by a man with a meat cleaver

A man was shot after attacking a New York police officer with a meat cleaver outside Penn Station in New York City on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Two officers are being treated for injuries. The victim of the attack has a 6-inch laceration on his face where the attacker slashed him, and is in serious condition, ABC7 New York reported.

Another officer was being treated for a graze wound from the ensuing shooting. Both officers are expected to survive.

The attack reportedly began when officers approached the knife-wielding man while responding to a call. According to NYPD chief James O’Neill, the man refused to put down his weapon and got into an altercation with the officers. He fled as officers attempted to use a Taser on him.

Police reportedly shot the suspect multiple times, and he was taken to a local hospital. He is in critical condition, according to ABC7.

Law-enforcement officials identified the attacker as Akram Joudah, a 32-year-old New York resident who has been arrested 15 times before, NBC4 New York reported.

Witnesses immediately crowded the area surrounding the Midtown Manhattan commuter hub and posted photos and footage of the scene to social media.

The FBI is sending Joint Terrorism Task Force agents to the scene as a precaution, NBC4 reported.

Four other officers were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for trauma, according to NBC4.

Fox Exclusive video obtained of man with butcher knife being shot by nypd in front of Manhattan mall. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Tdh2RRZ12I

— Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) September 15, 2016

8-9 Shots fired and 3 people taken away in ambulances; 1 is allegedly a police officer West 32nd Street NYC pic.twitter.com/dOBw1WMwBw

— Christopher N. Okada (@ChrisOkada) September 15, 2016

This story is developing. It will be updated as more details emerge.

