A subway driver is on leave after reportedly calling for terrorists to attack NYC trains

A New York City subway driver flew into a rage on Facebook and called for terrorists to attack the train system, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

“F — K THIS PLACE, F — K THE MTA, F — K THE UNGRATEFUL GARBAGE WE CALL PASSENGERS,” the train driver reportedly wrote in February. “I hope Al Shabah, ISIS or Al Queda attacks the subway.”

The driver, identified as Robert Bennett, was apparently referring to al Shabaab, the Islamic State (also known as ISIL), and al Qaeda jihadist groups. He reportedly operates F trains to and from Coney Island in Brooklyn.

After being alerted to Bennett’s Facebook post, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority placed him on restricted duty as the agency investigates the incident.

“He’s been removed from service right now, pending outcome of an investigation,” the MTA told the Post in a statement.

“A transit source said Bennett regretted putting up the post and lashing out, and he took it down two hours later,” the tabloid reported. “His account is private, but a Facebook friend alerted the MTA and he was pulled off the train mid-shift.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.