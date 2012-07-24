An NY Police Officer Shot And Killed An Intruder Before Discovering It Was His Own Son

Photo: Dave Hosford/Flickr

A police officer in New York shot and killed his son, who investigators say he thought was an intruder.The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that the 59-year-old Rochester man and Parry Police Department Officer was staying in a motel in Old Forge in the Adirondack Mountains where the shooting occurred Saturday morning.



The man called 9-1-1 to report the shooting early Saturday, when he said he just shot someone he thought was an intruder. The intruder turned out to be his 37-year-old son, who is now dead. Troopers say the officer used his department-issued .45-calibre Glock handgun in the shooting. The shooter has been hospitalized and the investigation is continuing.

An ambulance paramedic told the Utica Observer-Dispatch that when he arrived on the scene, the father was “very distraught.” The paper reports that the crime is Herkimer County’s first homicide of the year.

Following the horrific shooting in Colorado Friday, debate has been renewed among political commentators in regards to gun control.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.