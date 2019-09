Christina, a Senators fan proposed to her girlfriend, Alicia, a Leafs fan, at their game this weekend in Ottawa.



Set to Bruno Mars, Alicia was blindfolded on the ice as Christina walked out and a heartfelt message appeared on the jumbotron. Alicia said yes [h/t SportsGrid]:



