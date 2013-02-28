An NFL Team Reportedly Asked A Player If He 'Likes Girls' At The Combine

Photo: NFL Network

Along with various strength and conditioning drills, college players heading to the NFL Draft have interviews with NFL teams during the Combine.On an ESPN radio show out of Denver, a tight end from Colorado, Nick Kasa, told the hosts that in these interviews, coaches are asking questions meant to “catch you off guard” and “see how badly they can get into your minds.”



Kasa explains further what types of questions NFL coaches are asking:

“They ask you like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend? Are you married? Do you like girls? Those kinds of things. It was kind of weird. But they would ask you with a straight face, and it’s a pretty weird experience altogether.”

It seems like Manti Te’o’s sexual orientation isn’t the only one NFL teams are interested in.

NFL spokesperson Greg Aiello released the following statement about the incident, via Gregg Rosenthal:

“Like all employers, our teams are expected to follow applicable federal, state and local employment laws. It is league policy to neither consider nor inquire about sexual orientation in the hiring process.

“In addition, there are specific protections in our collective bargaining agreement with the players that prohibit discrimination against any player, including on the basis of sexual orientation. We will look into the report on the questioning of Nick Kasa at the Scouting Combine. Any team or employee that inquires about impermissible subjects or makes an employment decision based on such factors is subject to league discipline.”

