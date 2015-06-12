An NAACP leader in Washington state was just accused of pretending to be black

A woman recently appointed as head of a local NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington has apparently spent years “disguising” herself as black, according to the woman’s parents.

Her name is Rachel Dolezal. The Washington Times reports Dolezal, has identified as white, black and Native American.

Dolezal’s mother, told some media outlets in the Spokane area that her family’s ancestry consists of Czech, Swedish and German with traces of Native American heritage.

Dolezal also teaches Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the family’s disclosure about Rachel Dolezai, but The Spokesman Review has cited an ongoing dispute among the family, indluding “contentious litigation between other family members over allegations of past abuse that has divided the family.”

Dolezal’s parents, who live in Troy, MT, say Rachel has been deceiving people. They want people to know the truth. pic.twitter.com/sS3aiUwD0H

— Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) June 11, 2015

Here’s a video of a reporter asking Rachel Dolezal about her ethnic heritage:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In another twist, Dolezal has a history of reporting hate crimes in Spokane and at the Human Rights Education Institute in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Speaking about the alleged crimes — which included a report of a swastika being drawn on the organisation’s doors, board member Kurt Neumaier told The Spokesman Review that “None of them passed the smell test.”

The publication also says none of Dolezal’s hate crime accusations have led to an arrest or charges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.