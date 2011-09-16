An MLS Player Wrote A Rap To Profess His Love To Hope Solo

The U.S women’s soccer team is in Kansas City training for a friendly against Canada –much to the delight



Sapong has been crushing on goalkeeper Hope Solo ever since her spectacular World Cup performance. And he wrote her something resembling a poem/rap hybrid to prove it.

Awkward and uncomfortable initially – and a mid-performance restart later – Sapong thrilled on-lookers by rhyming words like “Solo” with “soul glow.”

The admiration clearly impressed a blushing Solo. She awarded Sapong with a hug and kiss that took out his knees faster than an oncoming slide tackle.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.